Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $71.39 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $71.39 million and $4.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00198689 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $860.30 or 0.02555285 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

