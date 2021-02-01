Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,697,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 557,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Shares of NYSE IDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

