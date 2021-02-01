VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 18,554.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VMware by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $137.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

