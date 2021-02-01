VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) vs. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Head to Head Survey

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VivoPower International and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International $48.70 million 3.56 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.92 $1.37 billion $2.64 24.24

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VivoPower International and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 1 9 2 0 2.08

Xcel Energy has a consensus price target of $69.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VivoPower International and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Volatility & Risk

VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats VivoPower International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

