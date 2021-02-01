Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Get Vitru alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vitru has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vitru (VTRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.