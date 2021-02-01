VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.12 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $293.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

