Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

