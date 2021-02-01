Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post sales of $2.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $78.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.13 million to $80.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $149.50 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $217,138.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,630.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,744 shares of company stock worth $2,906,558. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 3,929,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,330. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

