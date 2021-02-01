Vidya Hits Market Cap of $825,054.71 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $825,054.71 and approximately $418,883.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

