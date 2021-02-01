Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,781.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $129,933.49 and $19,781.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001160 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

