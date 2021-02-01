ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

