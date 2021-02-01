Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $8.74 million and $1.49 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.00393043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,243 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

