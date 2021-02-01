VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Financial Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 5 5 0 2.50

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $207.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.11%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 9.04% 7.76% 6.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $153.70 million 1.98 -$13.17 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 9.06 $180.23 million $4.36 51.25

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels. The company also provides camera solutions and systems. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

