Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 6,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $695.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. The firm had revenue of $211.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

