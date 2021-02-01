Verde Capital Management Purchases 968 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $53.22. 5,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,268. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.