Verde Capital Management Purchases 1,464 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.35. 12,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

