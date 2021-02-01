Verde Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Verde Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after acquiring an additional 193,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after acquiring an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.59. 805,732 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

