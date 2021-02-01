Veoneer (VNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNE stock opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VNE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

