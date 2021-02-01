Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 598 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

