Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WST opened at $299.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

