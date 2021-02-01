Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.19 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

