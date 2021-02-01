Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 32.6% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $133.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.