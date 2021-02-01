Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $147.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

