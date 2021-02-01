Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $46,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 395.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 567,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after buying an additional 452,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.