Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,263,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $143.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

