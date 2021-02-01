Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,620 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $280.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $317.60.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.