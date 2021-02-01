Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 735 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $194.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.30. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.