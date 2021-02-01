Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,517,000 after buying an additional 160,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of -685.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

