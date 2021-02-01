Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $395,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after buying an additional 605,196 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after buying an additional 490,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 135,315 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $374.85 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.78.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

