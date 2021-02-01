Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $296,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

PNC stock opened at $143.52 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

