Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $80.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.