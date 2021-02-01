Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM opened at $296.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.91 and its 200-day moving average is $294.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

