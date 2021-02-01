Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

