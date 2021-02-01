Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

