Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 52.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

NYSE:CR opened at $75.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.16 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

