Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0107 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $917,516.58 and $9,897.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,651.88 or 1.00115356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.01026702 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.82 or 0.00305891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00197556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001974 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00027757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00033738 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.