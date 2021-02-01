Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.23

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.23 and last traded at $176.09, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.12.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.