Vanilla Network Trading 35.4% Lower This Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $94,032.56 and approximately $64,527.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

