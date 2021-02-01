Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Increased by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.38. 38,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.03. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

