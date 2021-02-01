Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

