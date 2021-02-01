Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.