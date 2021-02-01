Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.0% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $145.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

