Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB opened at $198.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.