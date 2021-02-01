Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

