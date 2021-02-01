Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Trimmed by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.80. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

