Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Opus Capital Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

