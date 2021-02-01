Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,548,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after buying an additional 325,689 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,931,000 after buying an additional 195,163 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,278,000 after buying an additional 267,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

