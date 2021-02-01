VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the December 31st total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,596,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.22.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.