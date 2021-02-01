Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.