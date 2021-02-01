Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce $242.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the lowest is $237.89 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $960.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,700. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

